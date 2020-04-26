IMF terms?

I would like to draw more light to bring the issue to the notice of authorities concerned. It is observed that the mechanism of our country is stopped for not years but decades indeed. Our government can be seen pleading in front of the IMF for bailouts right after each couple of months or a year.

Coming up with the recent report, the government was asked to disclose the terms of agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to get a six billion dollar bailout package. As far as I am concerned for my point of views, Pakistan’s government will once again invest this package ruthlessly on insignificant projects and then again implore for another bailout.

The story further disappointed me electricity tariff would go up under a condition set by the agreement despite Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement of plans to freeze power and gas tariffs. This uncovers as if the IMF override decisions taken by the Prime Minister and the cabinet.

Where I come to the exposure of mystery the country is being run by the IMF and only some figures. We, the citizens of Pakistan, just need to wait for the “Imminent disaster” for the hit. Rip Pakistan!

Asif Murad

Karachi