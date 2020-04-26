Govt will address doctors’ ‘genuine’ grievances, SAPM Zafar says

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday assured the doctors fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic of full government support in addressing their grievances.

According to APP, Zafar said the federal government was aware of problems being faced by the paramedical staff.

Observing that the doctors’ demand to impose a national lockdown was not feasible, the SAPM said that a national quarantine will add to the miseries of the daily wagers who are bearing the brunt of a teetering economy.

He said, however, other options including social distancing, smart lockdown, and other precautionary measures besides spotting and sealing Covid-19 hotspots are being exhausted.

Zafar rejected the notion that such demands were politically motivated.

Yesterday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had dismissed a petition by young doctors, alleging that the Punjab government is not providing protective gear to medics working at the forefront, noting the petitioners had mala fide intentions.

When asked, Zafar said the government is in constant consultation with clerics with regard to the holding of congregational prayers and the agreement, which was reached between the government and the religious scholars, is being implemented in letter and spirit.