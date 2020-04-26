Govt extends suspension of int’l flights operations

ISLAMABAD: The government has extended the suspension of international flight operations, put in place originally on Mar 21 for two weeks before it received four further extensions, till midnight on May 15 in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country, a notification announced on Sunday.

According to a post shared by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on its Twitter late Saturday night: “As per the decision of the government of Pakistan, the suspension of international flight operations as effected earlier has been extended up to Friday, May 15, 2020, at 2359 hours PST.”

“The remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of international flights reflected in previous orders remain unchanged,” it added.

As per the decision of the GoP, the suspension of International flight operations as effected earlier has been extended upto Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2359 hours PST. Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of Int flights reflected in previous orders remain unchanged. — PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) April 25, 2020

The directive comes as the government is striving hard to contain the virus which has affected over 12,000 people in the country, leaving some 268 dead. The number of recoveries currently stands at 2, 862.

The Aviation Division had suspended inbound international air traffic on Mar 21 initially for a period of two weeks. The suspension, however, received an extension on April 1, three days before the completion of the period. The decision received two further reviews, first on April 9 and then on April 18, before receiving a final 14-day extension on Saturday night.

However, the Aviation Divison had permitted special/cargo and relief planes with special approval to continue operations as per the standard operating procedures.