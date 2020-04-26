Hailstorm, rain damage standing crops in Swabi

SWABI: Heavy rain, extreme hailstorms and strong wind last night played havoc and badly affected the standing crops including tobacco, wheat, vegetables and fruits orchards wherein the farmers did nothing but were mums recalling their month’s long hard work.

According to the details, heavy torrential rains and hailstorms with strong wind hit the entire district as a result of which the area Nazare, Bachai, Yaqubi, Mathra, Sikandra, Babu Banda, Shen Khela and other areas of Ghadon Amazai, Chotha Lahore, Razar, the standing wheat, tobacco, vegetables, fruits orchards destroyed badly.

Khalid Khan, President, Farmers Board, Swabi District, Liaqat Yousafzai, Provincial General Secretary, Farmers Coordination Council, and Haji Muhammad Zahid Khan, former District Nazim, Swabi and ANP Central Leader, called on the Central and Provincial Government to declare Swabi District a disaster area and the affected farmers should be provided relief.

He said that the government should immediately survey the affected area and provide relief to the farmers as soon as possible.

He said that tobacco is under the control of the central government while the annual income of the federation from this crop is Rs150 billion.

The two major crops of landlords and cultivators, wheat and tobacco, which have been completely destroyed by the blaze, have been declared a disaster by the Swabi district government to compensate the farmers as soon as possible.