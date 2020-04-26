Cryptocurrency & Covid-19

No human can think of survival without money. From food to education to everything, one can’t get it without currency.The World Health Organization pushed back Friday on a report that people should beware of currency notes as coronavirus might transmit through currency. Moreover, WHO had said banknotes are spreading the coronavirus most, so customers should wash their hands after touching banknotes. Concerns have mounted over whether currency might play a role in spreading the virus or not.

In a recent report, it is also mentioned that WHO has suggested everyone to use contactless payments instead. Can you think of payment or a transaction where you don’t have to touch cash, even through credit or debit card? Back in 2018, State Bank of Pakistan banned cryptocurrency – digital currency. In this digital era, why can’t we think of digital currency. I must say, the time has came where we can think about utilization of cryptocurrency. No need to touch currency or cards to purchase stuff. Fast, secure, borderless transactions,where you are using your digital wallets.You have no fear of covid-19 spreading via currency. It will also provide financial liberty and rise to economic growth of country. I urge the government & the concern authorities to think about positive aspects of the use of cryptocurrency and make it legal. We have not lost all, still we can introduce the idea of cryptocurrency in our country as this would not only help in reshaping Pakistan’s economy but also help in lowering spread of germs through paper-notes.Moreover, Crypto currency would save people from frequent and unnecessary contact & payments.

Zara Adalat Raja

Islamabad