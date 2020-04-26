BoK staffers forced to perform duties despite testing positive for corona

PESHAWAR: Seven more employees of the Bank of Khyber (BoK) have been confirmed to have coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Bank’s Headquarter, however, the employees are forced to perform duties as usual, increasing the risk of the virus spreading to other employees.

After the confirmation of the bank’s managing director testing positive, the bank sources said that tests of 28 employees were conducted which revealed that three others were also positive.

Later, samples of 30 more employees of the bank were conducted in which the tests of four more employees turned out to be positive.

Over the past week, the management has conducted tests of more than fifty employees of the bank in which test results of some employees have not been received yet.

The bank management remained unavailable for comment despite multiple attempts of contacting them.