Aylani urges citizens not to take COVID-19 lightly

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aylani on Sunday said that he has observed “socialisation” in markets and appealed to citizens to maintain social distancing.

In a video message, Chief Minister Aylani said: “A lot of people in villages are still not taking it seriously. We are doing [social distancing] for each other, for our families, for our society. I appeal to you to not take this lightly.”



“If this pandemic spreads and the rush to hospitals increases, it will get out of our hands. Even doctors will not be able to do anything,” he warned.