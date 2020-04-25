Youth kills wife, father-in-law over domestic disputes in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: A youth gunned down his wife and father-in-law over domestic disputes here on Saturday and fled the scene.

According to details, the incident took place in Jamke Bhattian area of tehsil Muridke of district Sheikhupura where a youth named Safdar exchanged hot words with his wife.

The verbal clash turned violent after which accused gunned down his wife (S) and when his father-in-law tried to stop his, Safdar also sprayed bullets at Ramzan injuring him critically and fled the scene.

The injured was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds during treatment raising death toll to two.

The deceased lady killed by her husband had two children. The police after registering a case against the murderer started raids for his arrest.