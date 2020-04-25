Wage labourers

After the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan, the Sindh government decided to enforce lockdown across the province to curb the spread of the pandemic. This lockdown has left hundreds of thousands of daily-wage earners in Sindh province particularly in Karachi. They are still deprived of even a loaf of bread, many of them are still yearning for a single meal for their family. The Federal government announced Ehsas cash emergency program to distribute Rs 12000 among the needy families so that they will be able to feed their families during this lockdown. In some slums area of sindh where people are worried, how they would feed their children so it has become very difficult for them to survive.In sindh particularly in Rural or slums area where it has come in seen that distribution centres are providing lesser amount them released by federal government .they do not fear to Allah to do corruption during this time of crisis.

I appeal to authorities to take strict action against those distribution centres that are indulged in providing lesser amounts to poor people in slums areas. With heartbreaking I have to say in even such hard time to them that they are providing lesser amounts to those who are starving and yearning for a single meal in this time. They should be embarrassed .

Muhammad Ishafq Tunio

Larkana