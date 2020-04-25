Undue blame

Rather than combating with coronavirus, India yet again started recriminating against Pakistan.India recently accused Pakistan for sending the deadly pandemic COVID-19 to india.indian state institutions are imposing preposterous, and, baseless accusations on Pakistan that COVID-19 is being sent to Indian occupied Kashmir via azad Kashmir. Indian media is highlighting that Pakistan is behind in that virus; prior to accusing Pakistan India blamed china, as its ally United States called this is Chinese virus.india is going to be a rough state under the fascist leadership of narendra modi.first India accused Pakistan for spreading COVID-19 now Indian media is playing communal card against muslims and deliberately targeting tablighi jamaat for disseminating COVID-19 with orchestration. This kind of obnoxious rhetoric can whip up Muslims in across India. The cluster of COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Islamic missionary group the tablighi jamaat is nothing but deplorable. The large section of Indian media is blatantly using communal language and even, calling it corona jihad. The incessant anti- muslim rhetoric has led to a surge in the ostracication of muslims. Muslim are forcefully being quarantine despite negative reports, it has exposed the venomous ideology against muslims.

Ever since this fascist ideology has been embedded in india, muslim are becoming victim of disenfranchment unparalleled atrocities . For instance, recently communal carnage was carried by the RSS fanatic goons in Delhi at the behest of the state.international community must take notice promptly of this unprecedented atrocities, otherwise it will have serious consequences.

Muhammad Shahram bhutto

Hyderabad