Sana Mir announces retirement from international cricket

LAHORE: Sana Mir, the former Pakistan captain and number one bowler in ICC Women ODI ranking, on Saturday announced retirement from international cricket.
Words fall short when I want to thank you all for the love,support & encouragement in the past 15 yrs. It has been an honor to serve Pak & don the green Jersey with absolute pride. It is time for me to move on. IA the service will continue in a different form. PakistanZindabad 💚 pic.twitter.com/wKqwQ4ZqWr
— Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) April 25, 2020
An ambassador for the sport both within Pakistan and around the world, Mir, 34, has represented the country in 226 internationals since her debut in 2005 and was a captain in 137 of them.
Mir is Pakistan’s leading ODI wicket-taker with 151 wickets in 120 ODIs at an average of 24.27, while her 89 women’s T20I wickets from 106 matches are only behind Nida Dar’s 98. This puts her joint-fourth on the list of all-time ODI bowlers in the women’s game along with West Indies’ Anisa Mohammed, after India’s Jhulan Goswami (225 wickets), Australia’s Catherine Fitzpatrick (180) and Ellyse Perry (152).
best womens cricket player sana mir she played very well cricket for pakistan i really miss you