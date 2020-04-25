﻿ Sana Mir announces retirement from international cricket - Pakistan Today

Sana Mir announces retirement from international cricket

by Staff Report , (Last Updated 14 hours ago)

LAHORE: Sana Mir, the former Pakistan captain and number one bowler in ICC Women ODI ranking, on Saturday announced retirement from international cricket.

An ambassador for the sport both within Pakistan and around the world, Mir, 34, has represented the country in 226 internationals since her debut in 2005 and was a captain in 137 of them.

Mir is Pakistan’s leading ODI wicket-taker with 151 wickets in 120 ODIs at an average of 24.27, while her 89 women’s T20I wickets from 106 matches are only behind Nida Dar’s 98. This puts her joint-fourth on the list of all-time ODI bowlers in the women’s game along with West Indies’ Anisa Mohammed, after India’s Jhulan Goswami (225 wickets), Australia’s Catherine Fitzpatrick (180) and Ellyse Perry (152).

“The last few months have provided me with an opportunity to contemplate. I feel it is the right time for me to move on. I believe I have contributed to the best of my ability for my country and the sport,” she said in a statement published by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“During my cricket journey, I have met and built strong friendships and bonding with some amazing cricketers in women’s cricket. Listening about their stories and philosophies have not only made me a tougher and stronger athlete but have also taught me great things about life, which are beyond yourself or the sport or winning and losing,” she said.

“When I reflect on my debut, it gives me great satisfaction that I have been part of the process that has eventually resulted in a packed-to-capacity Lord’s for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final, something that was further boosted by a record 87,000 spectators for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. These are great success stories for women’s cricket.”



