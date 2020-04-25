President, PM call for demonstrating selflessness in Ramzan

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have congratulated the entire nation on the advent of holy month of Ramzan.

In his message on the advent of Ramzan, President Alvi said the blessed month teaches Muslims to be aware of the difficulties and sufferings faced by the destitute and downtrodden segments of society.

Dr Alvi said the entire world is perplexed over the devastation carried out by COVID-19 and is taking measures to overcome this challenge on emergency-footings. He urged the nation to adopt precautionary measures, maintain proper social distancing along with pursuing values of love, sacrifice, and piousness.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan said entire humanity around the globe is facing devastating impacts of coronavirus, and all major global powers seem to be toothless before this pandemic.

He urged the nation to take special care of poor needy people in these testing times by exercising complete unity and sacrifice.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to steer the humanity out of prevailing Coronavirus pandemic and also help Pakistan in emerging victorious in common fight against Covid-19.