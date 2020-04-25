Pakistan will evolve consensus on PM’s debt relief call: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for a ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ has been “widely welcomed” at the United Nations including by the presidents of the general assembly and the economic and social councils.

Earlier this month, PM Imran appealed to the international community to launch a debt relief initiative to help the developing countries cope with the crisis arising out of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued on Saturday, FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan will convene a meeting of interested countries at the UN to hold consultations “on further steps that can be taken to evolve a comprehensive solution to the debt challenges of developing countries resulting from the Covid-19”.

“The Prime Minister and Foreign Minister are speaking to a number of leaders to discuss the need for a coordinated and comprehensive solution to the debt issue,” she added.

A day earlier, the premier had said that Islamabad has not yet received any financial assistance from any country or global organisation despite the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Only, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave relief in repayment of loans, he had said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had also supported PM Imran’s demand for debt relief to developing countries, saying such a measure must be an “important part” of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.