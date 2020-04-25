KP traders refuse to close shops at 4pm

–Small traders being fined by district administration despite loss of millions, traders complain

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) traders’ associations have rejected the provincial government’s orders to close shops at 4 pm and warned of protests across the province.

The traders alleged that despite giving relief to the business community WAPDA has cut off electricity meters for non-payment of electricity bills and asked the provincial government and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to not further increase the difficulties of the business community, which is the backbone of Pakistan’s development.

The traders’ association said that they can no longer afford any lockdowns and asked for the phased-wise opening of businesses with very strict SOPs to contain Coronavirus instead of closing shops earlier.

Residents of Peshawar also said that food items including tandoors, dairy shops, general stores and other food shops should be allowed to remain open full time during Ramzan as will make it easier for common people to get supplies for iftar.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce (SCC) Vice President (VP) Haji Jalil Jan while talking to Pakistan Today said that the government wanted to starve people while taking precautionary measures against the corona epidemic.

He said the government should have decided the issue after consultations with Sarhad Chamber and traders’ unions.

“If this situation continues, traders across the province will take to the streets to protest against the government,” Jan warned.

Similarly, Tajar Ittehad Chairman Shaukatullah Hamdard said that despite the loss of millions of rupees on a daily basis, small traders are being fined by the district administration to accumulate revenue which they have lost the during the coronavirus lockdown.

He urged the government that it would be better if they enforce a complete curfew saying that it would resolve all issues.

KP Traders Union Provincial President Mujeeb-ur-Rehman told Pakistan Today that they have fully cooperated with the provincial government in efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, but the KP government, which does not have the real authority to run the province, issues such orders to incur a further loss to traders.

He also said PESCO has cut off electricity meters from shops, as they were not able to pay hefty bills due to closed shops during the last month.

Rahman said that at present, one side the economic massacre of small traders is going on in the entire province while on the other hand hefty electricity bills have been sent to the traders. He asked the government reconsiders its decision others trader’s unions across the province will start protests.