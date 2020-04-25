Indian troops gun down 3 young men in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Indian security forces on Saturday martyred three more youth in Pulwama district of held Kashmir, taking the tally of encounter killings in the occupied territory to nine in the last four days.

According to details, Indian troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Goripora in the Awantipora municipal council in Pulwama. The Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed that two of them were militants while the third one was their associate.

Earlier on Friday, two more young boys were gunned down during a search operation in Arwani area of Islamabad district. A similar operation in the Melhora area of the Shopian district resulted in Indian troops martyring four youth.

Meanwhile, three soldiers of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured when an unidentified person hurled a grenade at their camp in Budgam district.