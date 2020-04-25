Your help can save a life

As the number of cases in Pakistan are rapidly increasing, around hundreds of cases are being reported every day. It is a very alarming situation, where many of us think total lockdown is the solution for stopping the spread of this virus. On the other hand one of the social economic issues Pakistan has been facing is poverty. Many indigents are left without food and money due to this lockdown. Considering this situation of the unprivileged part of society PM Imran Khan has announced “Ehsas Emergency Program” for the poor to reduce their suffering during the lockdown.

This program will help 1 crore and 20 lakh families and will assure that no one is left without food or money. During this pandemic where many of us have enough food at our homes to spend the upcoming days peacefully however it is also important to help those who are starving and have no source of income these days. It is high time to assist our people during their tough times by donating to this Program. We have to stay united to fight against this virus. Every individual shall play his/her role throughout this hard time. Self-isolation is not our only responsibility, trying to figure out ways to provide relief to the daily wage earners and the deprived side of our society is also our duty as a citizen of this country.

Hafsa Hashmi

Islamabad