Another consignment of medical relief items from China reaches Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Another consignment of medical emergency relief items from China reached Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, the medical supplies include PCR testing Kits, surgical masks, protective coverall suits, N95 masks, and ventilators.

The Chinese medical team headed by Major General Huang Qingzhen had arrived in Pakistan on Friday.

Chinese medical team comprising specialists in disease control, pulmonologists, ICU, infectious disease and control, testing, and nursing experts will stay in Pakistan for two months in order to facilitate the health professionals fighting COVID-10 on the frontline.

The Chinese medical team will provide guidance and share expertise with doctors and paramedics for COVID-19 treatment at various hospitals across the country, read the official communique.