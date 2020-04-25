Widespread community transmission of Covid-19 worries govt

–Infections tally nears 13,000 with 265 deaths recorded till Apr 25, as govt urges masses to follow SOPs

–NDMA chief says country will start conducting 50,000 coronavirus tests per day from next week

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday said 79 per cent of all coronavirus cases in Pakistan are due to local transmission as the total number of infections neared 13,000.

“It is now fair to say that our outbreak is now mostly of local transmission,” he told a news conference in Islamabad.

The number of confirmed cases soared to 12,657 across the country with 5,326 in Punjab, 4,232 in Sindh, 1,793 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 721 in Balochistan, 223 in Islamabad, 55 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 307 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

At least 2,755 patients have recovered, while the virus has claimed 265 deaths so far.

The coronavirus deaths in the country have been “constantly” on the rise, Mirza said as he urged Pakistanis to take even more precautions during Ramzan. “Make your homes your places of worship,” he said. “And if you insist on going to mosques then at least follow the 20-point SOPs (standard operating procedures).”

He also informed that a Chinese company has offered Pakistan to provide vaccination — which is being prepared– against coronavirus, adding that Pakistan sought details of the vaccination from Chinese company.

He said that overseas Pakistani health experts can register them at website yaranewatan.com.pk, which was launched on Friday, while another web portal telehealth.gov.pk has also been launched on Saturday, where local premedical staff can register themselves.

On Wednesday, a major Chinese pharmaceutical company invited the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, to collaborate in conducting clinical trials of its recently developed inactivated vaccine for COVID-19 in Pakistan.

The offer was made in a letter sent to NIH Executive Director Maj Gen Dr Aamer Ikram by the general manager of China Sinopharm International Corp., Li Can, who expressed the hope that “a successful clinical trial in Pakistan will make it one of [the] first few countries for the launch of a Covid-19 vaccine”.

While confirming that he has received the letter on Wednesday, Dr Ikram said that although no action has so far been taken, the collaboration could be “a great thing for Pakistan”.

“We want to increase the trend of clinical trials in the country. There are a number of laws before it can start; it has to be approved by the ethics committee, but we will start when we get the clearance,” he added.

Separately, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal has said the country will start conducting 50,000 coronavirus tests per day starting next week,

Speaking to journalists, the NDMA chairman said that a meeting held at the National Command and Operations Center had decided that virus detection kits would be provided to all the concerned departments in the country to enhance testing capacity.

He added that earlier only those people underwent a test that showed symptoms of the virus; however, randomised testing will be done now.

The chairman added that at 800,000 kits were available and efforts were being made to procure more of them.

On April 11, the NDMA had received a medical consignment from China consisting of 59 ventilators, about 936kg of surgical masks, protective suits, safety lenses, thermometers, and 1,720 kg of unstitched cloth for surgical gowns, which were distributed to all provinces accordingly.

Earlier, Beijing had sent medical equipment such as PCR testing kits, mobile X-ray machines, Chinese KN95 masks, disposable medical masks and water-impermeable surgical gowns.

A team of Chinese doctors also arrived in Pakistan on Friday, carrying medical supplies and bringing expertise to help the country fight the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the team was headed by Major General Huang Qingzhen and it arrived on two special aircraft.

“The Chinese doctors who have expertise in treating infectious diseases shall support Pakistan’s efforts in fighting against COVID-19 situation for the coming two months,” ISPR said.