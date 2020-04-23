Student workload

In foreign countries, it’s a thing that most students do part-time jobs during their studies. Students, over there are self-supporting and hard-headed. The reasons are the experiences and lessons they got from their jobs. They even take part in their home expenses instead of depending on their families.

But here in Pakistan, only a small number of students follow this pattern. Most of the students after their university and college timings spend their valuable time in futile activities even at nights they use social sites like Facebook etc. All these junk activities affect their health and life. They depend on their parents for their pocket money and other expenses and it makes them irresponsible and dependent.

We should encourage our students for part-time jobs. Part-time jobs will not only make them responsible and self-dependent but also give them experiences and make their approach more practical towards their lives that will help them in their future. Students will also get rid of unhealthy habits or routines. Their creativity will increase and they will be able to support their families and live more healthy and practical lives.

Naheed jahan

Islamabad