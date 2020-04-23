PM’s Relief Package is highly appreciated

Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled a financial relief package worth around Rs1.2 trillion to ward off the negative impact of corona virus on the country. The package included reducing prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene by Rs15 per liter, providing Rs 3, 000 monthly stipends for daily wagers, and improving liquidity crunch for exporters and industrialists.

Addressing the nation over radio and television, he urged people including the Overseas Pakistanis to contribute generously in the PM’s Relief Fund for COVID-19 for which an account “NBPAPKKAMBR-4162786786” had been opened at the main branch of National Bank of Pakistan Karachi and would be operative from April 1.

It is a very good step for poor and needy people that the money raised through this fund would be used for giving financial assistance to the poor people hit by the COVID-19 at their doorsteps, through Ehsas Programme.

The another step which is highly appreciated is Corona Tiger Force which is here to help the government and institutions to reach out to the poor people affected by the lock down in the wake of COVID-19 and provide them with food and other essential items.Youth from all segments of society including young doctors, nurses and others could join the Corona Tiger Force. The whole operation of the force would be organized and coordinated by a data cell from the PM Office. This will be very helpful for those people who are facing financial problems now days due to COVID. As in Pakistan 25 per cent of our population is living below the poverty line with further 20 per cent population hovering around this line, which means a total of 80-90 million population can head towards complete hunger in that case.

Relief package worth US$8 billion which PM announced as the biggest one in the country’s history, the prime minister also compared it with that of US government which had committed a huge sum of US$2000 billion because they had rich resources. Through these steps the poor and needy people of Pakistan will easily overcome from these hardships.

Sibgha Arshad

Islamabad