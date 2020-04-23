Ordinance against wheat stockers

In yesterday’s prime minister Imran Khan’s press conference he addressed the nation about the government’s future steps in regards to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. He mentioned his government will soon pass an ordinance against factories who will stock wheat to increase the price of wheat to gain unjust profit. This is one of the best steps government is taking in the interest of the low class poor people because wheat is one of the basic necessity for every household. He said the actions will be taken directly against wheat factory owners. We all must support and appreciate the government for taking a good decision but let’s see if Imran Khan is capable of implementing it properly or not.

Muhammad Asim Khan

Islamabad