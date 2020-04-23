Balochistan to install thermocyclers to increase testing capacity: spokesman

QUETTA: Baluchistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Thursday said that the government was striving to increase its testing capacity to 1,800 tests per day with the installation of thermal cyclers (PCR machine) in the province.

In conversation with the state-owned broadcaster, Shahwani appealed to the public to cooperate with the government to the maximum with regard to practicing social distancing and other precautionary measures.

“Please follow the SOPs and advisories,” he said, adding, “It is the responsibility and moral duty of the citizens to inform the authorities about any suspected patient.”

When asked about the holding of Taraweeh and other congregational prayers during Ramadan, he said the Balochistan government will implement SOPs set by the federal government with the cooperation of clerics and the worshippers.

“Collective efforts are needed to contain the spread of the pandemic across the province,” he said.

Shahwani further said that the provincial government has enough stockpile of essential commodities including wheat and sugar.

he said that although the provinces have already started employing the testing kits provided by the Centre however they need more pieces owing to the increase in demand.

“To increase the testing capacity, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is collaborating with the National Institute of Health (NIH) to increase the capacity through the establishment of new laboratories,” he said.

Shahwani was of the view that the clerics can play a pivotal role in ensuring social distancing during the holy month.

“If we succeed in implementing the lockdown in letter and spirit, we will soon get rid of the epidemic,” he said.