Alarm bells falling on deaf ears

The alarming bells start to ring for an unprecedented situation.Pakistan’s Covid-19 cases have surpassed 10,000 and death tally crossed 200 hundred.The government’s decision to ease restrictions is whether a good decision or not is a big question mark.Not surprisingly,partial lockdown is completely diluted.It is often observed that people are going against precautionary measures and non-essential movements are escalating countrywide.Furthermore,the decision of continuation of congressional prayers in mosques with special precautionary measures was a collective decision of both clerics and PTI government.Whether people will follow the given instructions in mosques or not will been seen in upcoming days.No doubt,upcoming weeks are very critical for us as we are marching towards the peak of infections.When it comes to human lives,then no room for compromise is left.It is therefore imperative to the take matter seriously rather taking it lightly will probably bring a heavy cost.

Qasim Jan

Turbat