Virus toll surges past 10,000 as govt says ‘critical’ weeks ahead

–Dr Mirza says precautionary guidelines being neglected, warns of greater implications

—Gen Bajwa says army to continue helping institutions in fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: As coronavirus tally crossed the 10,000-mark on Wednesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that the next three to four weeks are very critical for Pakistan.

10,072 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus across the country so far. Punjab has 4, 331 cases, the highest among all provinces and autonomous areas, while Sindh has 3,373 cases, Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) 1,345 cases, Balochistan 495 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 283 cases, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 194 cases, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 51 cases. 2,156 people have completely recovered so far whereas 212 have lost their lives due to the virus.

Briefing the media about the continuing impact of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, he said, “In the last 24 hours, we have received the highest number of deaths from COVID-19, 17, for the third time in Pakistan.”

Dr Mirza said that that the spread of communicable diseases in Pakistan was high due to ignorance on the matter. “We do not pay attention to the fact that communicable diseases are preventable,” he said. “Diseases spread despite efforts but a lot of things are under our control but since we do not invest in it, we [ultimately] let diseases spread,” he added.

He said that guidelines are “notoriously neglected” in Pakistan. Dr Mirza said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) and protocols “are like words to us and not concepts”.

“I think for the whole of the world, especially the developing world, the health sector will never be the same,” he said, adding that there had never been a moment in human history when there was so much focus on public health and disease prevention.

Dr Mirza said that Pakistan, including the world, was reeling from the economic impact of an infection. “Do not take it as a mere infection only. It will have implications on our generation and the generations to come,” he said.

ARMY REAFFIRMS COMPLETE SUPPORT:

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan Army will continue its cooperation with the civil institutions in fight against the novel coronavirus.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Bajwa visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) where he was briefed about coronavirus-related multi-sectoral situation, implementation of National Coordination Committee’s (NCC) decisions, projections about likely spread of the disease in Pakistan and support being extended to civil administration against the pandemic.

On the occasion, the COAS said that NCOC’s role in fight against COVID-19 is commendable. He maintained that the army will continue its support for the civil institution even during the holy month of Ramzan.

‘CASES TO PEAK IN MAY’:

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said that the coronavirus cases reported in the province would reach their peak by the middle or end of May.

“We will have to stick to social distancing and lockdown rules. If the lockdown is eased, the number of cases will increase,” she said in a video message.

KP ENHANCES TESTING CAPACITY:

KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that in a little over a month, the province’s coronavirus testing capacity has increased from “zero to 1,200”.

Taking to Twitter, Jhagra, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that KP was the only province providing a daily breakdown detailing the number of tests conducted and said that the government was trying to increase the testing capacity.