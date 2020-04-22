Virus tally surges past 10,000 as Sindh reports highest one-day rise in tally

KARACHI: Pakistan’s coronavirus tally crossed 10,000-mark on Wednesday after Sindh reported record 320 fresh cases in one go, provincial government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said.

The following information is relevant to assess the situation of #COVIDー19 in Sindh as of 22nd April at 8 AM: Total Tests 30346 (today 2097)

Positive Cases 3373 (today 320)

Recovered Cases 715

Deaths 69 In the last 24 hours, 50 people have recovered from corona in Sindh — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) April 22, 2020

Expressing concerns over the development, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed for “tightened” lockdown measures.

As of noon, a total of 10,069 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus with nearly half of them are in Punjab. After the emergence of 12 new cases, Punjab’s toll stands at 4340, Sindh at 3373, Gilgit-Baltistan at 283 and Azad Kashmir at 51. While Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad did not report any new cases, according to the national database.

Amidst two new deaths today, some 2,208 people have completely recovered so far.

CASES TO PEAK IN MAY: SINDH HEALTH MINISTER

Meanwhile, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho predicted that the coronavirus cases reported in the province will reach their peak by the middle or end of May, adding that the situation in the coming days has the potential to worsen. In a video message, she said: “We will have to stick to social distancing and lockdown rules. If the lockdown is eased, the number of cases will increase.”

Earlier in the day, while addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the federal government has so far provided protective gear, testing kits, thermal cyclers (PCR machines) along with $10 million, from the unused funds given by the IMF, to the province to fight against the epidemic.

“If the Sindh government requires any more help, the Centre will accommodate and provide more assistance than other provinces. Prime Minister Imran cares equally about all provinces, I cannot say that [he] cares more about Sindh than Punjab or vice versa,” he said.