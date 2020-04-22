Tomb of Bahadur Khan to be opened for public by year end

LAHORE: The Punjab Archaeology Department has completed 80 per cent restoration and conservation work of the Khan-e-Bahadur Tomb whereas officials claim that the monument will be opened for public as work is expected to be completed till the end of this year.

According to the details provided by Archaeology Department, Bahadur Khan, entitled Khan-e-Jahan Bahadur, was an amir during the reign of Aurangzeb and was deputed to pursue Dara Shikoh during the war of succession. He died in 1678 A.D.

His mausoleum is situated close to the tomb of Nusrat Khan, near Railway Crossing B-II south of railway carriage shop, Lahore whereas the tomb is protected under Antiquity Act (Amended), 2012. The building is octagonal in plan with high arches on each side, made up of cut bricks with rich panelling effect.

An official of the department informed that the double dome of the tomb is slightly squated and is a fine specimen of its period. “It serves a link between Akbar-Shah Jahan period and the later Mughal period monuments of the mid-eighteenth century,” he said.

“The monument was badly damaged and in dire need of immediate repair to consolidate and preserve the structure. Protection of heritage is our prime responsibility for its safe transfer to the future generation,” the official maintained.

Punjab Archaeology Department Director Malik Maqsood informed this scribe that a project of Rs27 million was planned to conserve and restore the tomb by replacing the decayed and damaged brick masonry, consolidation of structure, restoration of dome, underpinning and repair of cracks, kankar lime floor terracing, lime plaster, geometric design floors of brick tiles and fresco work to avoid further damage and regain its original architectural glory.

Maqsood further informed that 80 per cent work has been completed and remaining will completed by the end of this year.

“The major objective of the scheme is to preserve and conserve the historical monument by retention of its historical authenticity, aesthetic beauty and cultural value as per international standards and to increase cultural awareness and tourism in the area.

After the completion of the project, it will help in the protection and promotion of historical sites of the country and will increase international awareness as well as tourism.

“Tourism can work as a big source of economic growth and poverty alleviation,” Maqsood opined.