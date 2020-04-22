Sindh schools, colleges to start from June 1

The Sindh Education Department issued the policy for session 2020-21 on Tuesday after educational institutes in the province were closed till May 31 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a notification, the academic year of private and government colleges will start from June 1, while the new session for Cambridge based schools will kick off from August 1

The students from class 1-3 will be promoted on the basis of written tests and assessments, the notification said.

Examinations of classes 4-8 will be conducted from June 1-15, whereas the exams of class nine and matriculation will be scheduled from June 15 onwards.

The results of class nine will be issued within 60 days, the education department said. The exams of classes 11 and 12 are set to start on July 6, while the results of the latter will be issued on 15 September, the notification said.

The results of class 11 will be published within 60 days after the exams conclude.

The admission for class nine will begin from June 1 and end on June 10.

Meanwhile, the admissions for class 11 will begin after the announcement of matriculation’s results, the notification added.