Sindh CM urges citizens to obey lockdown orders as local transmissions rise

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 320 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the province, warning that citizens must obey lockdown orders if they wanted to save themselves.

In his video message, the chief minister said that the new cases were diagnosed on Wednesday when 2,097 tests were conducted. “The tests conducted so far come to 30,346 against which 3,373 cases have been detected,” he informed.

“Out of the new cases, 308 are of local trasmissions- the highest in the province so far; the worst affected is Karachi with over 1,300 cases of local transmission,” he added.

Shah said that in terms of local spread of COVID-19, Karachi was worst affected. He added that during the last 24 hours 320 new cases had been diagnosed in the province, out of which 308 were of local spread. “It means the local spread turns to be 15.2 percent of the diagnosed cases,” he said.

He said that with new three the deaths, the death toll had reached 69 which was 2 per cent of the total patients. He added that at present, 2,589 patients were under treatment, of them 1,579 were in home isolation, 613 at isolation centres and 379 in different hospitals. “Today 50 patients have recovered and returned to their homes – the recovery percentage of the corona patients comes to 69 per cent,” he said.

The chief minister said that with the addition to 320 new cases of Sindh, the tally had risen to 10,069 in the country. “This is not an ordinary situation,” he said.

SITUATION IN KARACHI

Disclosing the situation in Karachi, the chief minister said that the worst affected was district South where 578 cases, including 79 new cases, had been detected. Almost all the cases were of local spread.

In East out of 468 cases, 20 are of Tabligh Jamaat members and 448 of local spread, the chief minister said and added 42 new cases had emerged on Wednesday. Shah said that in West district, 48 new cases emerged and the number of total cases had soared to 259, and of them, one was from Tabligh Jamaat while 258 were of local spread.

Talking about Korangi, the chief minister said that 16 new cases were detected and the number of total cases had reached 179 and almost all the cases were of local spread.

He said that 15 new cases emerged on Wednesday, lifting the cases toll to 155, from them, eight were of Tabligh Jamaat and 147 were of local spread.

In Central District, the number of cases is 406, including 25 new. Almost all the cases are of local transmission.