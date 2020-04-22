SHC rejects Khurshid Shah’s bail plea in assets case

SUKKUR: A special bench of the Sindh High Court’s Sukkur division on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of PPP leader Syed Khurshid Shah and his son in assets beyond means case.

The two-member bench, comprising Justice Amjad Hussain Sahito and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi, also turned down the bail plea of Shah’s son, Farukh Ahmed Shah.

However, other accused in the reference have been granted bails. Shah’s two wives and 12 other people have secured bails. Abdul Razzaq Barhani, a government contractor who was arrested in the case in November last year, has been ordered to submit a surety bond worth Rs2.5 million.

NAB had arrested Shah from Islamabad in September last year. According to the reference against him, Shah, his two wives, two sons and his son-in-law have been accused of owning assets beyond their sources of income.

He had filed for bail on Jan 11. The court reserved its verdict in the case on April 14.