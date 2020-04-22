Science Ministry member included in moon-sighting committee

ISLAMABAD: A member of the Ministry of Science and Technology has been included in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for the first time.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Joint Secretary Dr Tariq Masood has been appointed to the moon-sighting committee as a technical expert.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to express his happiness at the decision. “For the first time in history of Pakistan, the Ministry of Science and Technology has been included in the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee,” he wrote.

“This is a step in the right direction. Religious events are based on unity and blessings and we want to move forward with the same sentiments,” he added.

The development comes a day before the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is to convene to sight the moon for the holy month of Ramzan. The development was confirmed by the Ministry of Religious Affairs as well.