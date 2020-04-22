Punjab promulgates anti-hoarding ordinance

The Punjab government on Wednesday promulgated the anti-hoarding ordinance in a bid to control hoarding and profiteering in the province whereas deputy commissioners (DC) of all districts now have the power to carry out raids without search warrants.

The ordinance contains a three-year sentence, summary trial and confiscation of the hoarded material.

Further, the ordinance has declared hoarding as a non-bail able crime and a special magistrate will announce a verdict against criminals in 30 days.

An appeal against the verdict of the special magistrate can be filled within 30 days in session court, which is bound to announce its verdict in the next 30 days.

It may be noted here that the provincial government has released a list of 41 goods which are not allowed to be hoarded. The items in this list include tea, sugar, powdered milk, milk for children, edible oil, fruit, salt, potato, onion, pulses, fish, beef, mutton, eggs, spices, vegetables, kerosene oil, match sticks, coal, chemical fertilizers, poultry food, cement, cotton seeds, caustic soda, pesticides, wheat flour, face masks, N95 masks, sanitizers, surface cleaners, alcohol and wool.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that hoarding will not be tolerated under any circumstances and vowed strict action.

“People who are misbehaving in these testing times do not deserve any leniency,” he added.