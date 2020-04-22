PTV will live telecast Taraweeh prayers: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan Television (PTV) will live telecast taraweeh prayers in Ramzan.

She said this while briefing Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan here on Wednesday about Information Ministry’s public awareness campaign and strategy to persuade people to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus, especially during Ramzan.

She appraised the prime minister that sufficient publicity of 20 points agenda agreed with ulema is being ensured so that people can observe precautionary measures before coming to mosques.

Steps to ensure the protection of media workers in the context of coronavirus pandemic also came under discussion.

The SAPM informed the prime minister about the provision of protection kits and gowns to media workers deputed to cover coronavirus hospitals and isolation centres.

The prime minister directed to ensure public awareness campaign regarding observing precautionary measures.