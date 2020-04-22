President rules out possibility of online parliamentary session

–Says country has not only been ‘raped but gang-raped’ by mafias

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of holding an online session of the parliament and said that a session can be held with social distancing measures in place.

He said this in an interview with a private television channel.

When asked if the rules of procedure could allow holding an online session, the president said that rules can be changed. He said that he is personally in favour of digitisation and recalled that when he was a member of the lower house, he had proposed the digitisation of parliament in order to give all members access to documents related to legislation and other matters.

When asked about Taraweeh prayer during the holy month of Ramzan, the president said that despite the 20-point agreement reached with the religious scholars, he would urge the people to offer prayers at home for their own safety.

President Alvi has termed the 20-point formula agreed upon with the country’s religious scholars to open up the mosques amid the coronavirus pandemic as a consensus of the Muslim community in Pakistan. He said that the agreement with the religious scholars was Ijma-e-Ummat [consensus of the Muslim community] and that its violation would “be categorised as a sin”.

Regarding his recent meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the inquiry report on Independent Power Producers (IPPs), he said that report was unilateral and did not comprise input of stakeholders. He added that he had advised the prime minister to hire companies of international repute for forensic audit of the report and to also seek legal advice before proceeding against those involved in corruption.

The president said that as the IPPs were established as a result of the energy policies and agreements reached in 1994, 2002 and 2014, the government would have to deal with the issue carefully keeping in view the past experiences such as the Reko Diq.

He said that if the forensic audit verified the inquiry report on IPPs, it would help the government in proceeding against the companies involved in actions beyond the agreement as well as creating an opportunity for renegotiation on terms and conditions of the agreements with them.

“I have read the investigative report on power companies,” said the president, referring to a probe into corruption in the power sector, which has been reportedly incurring a loss of Rs1 billion per day.

He said that the way mafias looted the country was “not rape but gang-rape”.

Responding to a question about the inquiry report on sugar and wheat shortage, and the alleged involvement of some political figures, the president said that as far as he knows PM Imran, he has a strong will to deal with such situations.

About the human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), President Alvi said that the Indian forces were targeting innocent civilians. He condemned the Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in IOK and said that as the people of IOK had been isolated and locked since August 5, 2019 the world should take notice of the situation.