Police suspect kidnapping as Chinese trader goes missing in Karachi

Police officials suspect a Chinese trader was kidnapped after a complaint was lodged with the authorities, maintaining the man had gone missing from Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighborhood, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, filed by his colleague, the missing Chinese national, whose identity has not been disclosed, had gone out on Monday night at around 7:00 pm, saying he was supposed to meet his friends for dinner. But after a while, he could not be reached on his phone, according to his colleague.

The complainant then contacted the owner of the company that rented the car to the missing man and was able to find the vehicle, abandoned at Khayaban-i-Ittihad, DHA Phase VII, at 12:20 am. His phone was also found in the car.

Police officials said no ransom call had been received so far and that a first information report (FIR) had been filed at the Gizri police station.

The missing Chinese national had arrived in Pakistan on Feb 25 for “business purposes”. Deputy Inspector General (South) Sharjeel Kharal said the man was not working on any CPEC project.

“We are probing the kidnapping incident from different angles,” he added.