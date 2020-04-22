PM Imran tested negative for coronavirus, Zulfi confirms

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested negative for coronavirus, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari confirmed on Wednesday.

“Khan sahab has tested negative, thank God. I don’t need to give him any suggestions […] He knows exactly who to meet and who not to meet,” said Bukhari in a video shared by PTI’s official Instagram account. However, the video was later removed from the account.

The prime minister was tested for the pandemic a day earlier after it emerged that Edhi Foundation chief Faisal Edhi, who had called on the premier last week to donate Rs10 million for the coronavirus relief fund, has contracted the virus.

“Prime minister will undergo Covid-19 test as he met philanthropist Faisal Edhi who later tested positive for the deadly virus,” Dr Faisal Sultan, Imran’s personal physician had said on Tuesday.

An official of the National Institute of Health (NIH) had said yesterday that as per the Standard Operating Procedure, all contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 patient should be tested. When asked about the definition of contact, he said any person who had talked to a confirmed patient for 15 minutes in a closed room or stood at a distance of fewer than six feet was called a contact.

“Though according to Faisal Edhi, he spent just a few minutes with the premier, the picture we have seen in newspapers showed that the distance between the two personalities was less than six feet. Though they did not shake hands, the virus can be transferred through cheque,” the official had said.