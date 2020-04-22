PM Imran launches Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information Portal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday launched Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information Portal, making public the details of disbursements.

While chairing a meeting, the premier said the government is making utmost efforts to provide “financial assistance to those affected by the situation of coronavirus”.

The Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme, he said, is transparent and merit-based and lauded the efforts of his Special Assistant on Social Welfare Dr Sania Nishtar for leading an effective initiative.

Dr Nishtar in a briefing to the prime minister said the programme covered the registered persons of Ehsaas Programme, those who joined through SMS, new registrations from provinces and labourers and deserving persons recommended by the commerce ministry.

Under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, the operations have been ongoing since April 9. To-date, overall disbursements of Rs65.249 billion have been made to 5.437 million beneficiaries across the country in categories 1 and 2.

The dashboard of the launched portal will give details about the number of beneficiaries served in each of the three categories with provincial-, district- and tehsil-wise breakdowns.

With great transparency, it will outline the amount given to partnering banks for disbursements to beneficiaries, and the number of beneficiaries who have taken out money.

The portal will enable people to access information in real-time and its electronic link will be made available on Thursday morning.