PIC staffers test positive for coronavirus

Six doctors, 10 nurses and seven staff members at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) tested positive for COVID-19 after showing no symptoms of the disease, a local news outlet reported on Tuesday.

PIC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Saqib Shafi said that over 400 of the facility’s staff had been screened for the virus.

Surgeon Professor Aftab Younas, a faculty member of PIC and the first medic of the hospital to contract the virus, was discharged on Saturday after testing negative.

Dr Shafi said that the hospital administration had shut down the operation theatre for four days after Prof Younas had tested positive and they resumed operations after disinfecting it.

Incidents of doctors, who have been battling on the frontlines without adequate protective gear catching the virus are on the rise. At least two doctors, one each from Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), have lost their lives after contracting COVID-19.