NAB moves LHC against GEPCO case acquittals

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the acquittal of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) illegal appointments case.

In its appeal, the bureau stated that the trial court acquitted the accused in violation of the law and submitted that the trial court did not give due consideration to the record presented by it. The court was requested to set aside the acquittal orders of the accused.

In February, an accountability court acquitted Ashraf, ex-PEPCO MD Tahir Basharat Cheema, GEPCO ex-CEO Muhammad Ibrahim Majoka, former admin director Hashmat Ali Kazmi, Muhammad Razi Abbas, Saleem Arif, Wazir Ali, and Shahid Rafi.

The NAB had filed the reference against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in 2016. It was alleged that the accused disregarded, disobeyed and deviated from the recruitment rules and made 437 illegal appointments in the company.