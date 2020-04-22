NAB to challenge release of beneficiaries of amended law

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to challenge release of all accused who benefited from NAB Amendment Ordinance, 2019.

The prosecution wing of NAB will file appeals against exoneration of accused who benefited from the amended law.

According to sources, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, officials accused in Trust Investment Bank case, Hafiz Nouman and others are among beneficiaries of the amendment ordinance.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB has already challenged the bail of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

According to amendment ordinance, the anti-graft body can only proceed in corruption cases of Rs500 million and more it cannot seize property of government officials without the orders of the court.

Moreover, if the accountability watchdog cannot complete an investigation against a suspect within three months, the accused will be entitled to bail.

In addition, NAB’s jurisdiction over matters relating to tax, stock exchange and IPOs has been curtailed.