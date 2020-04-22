MQM-P’s Haque takes oath as federal minister

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday administered the oath of federal minister for information and technology to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Syed Aminul Haque.

Haque, who bagged the NA-251 (Karachi West-IV) in the 2018 General Election, is also a member of his party’s Rabita Committee.

The decision to induct a third leader of the MQM-P – an ally of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) at Centre – into the cabinet was taken in March this year when the two parties reached an understanding following a two-month-long period of political impasse after the resignation of former federal minister for information and technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in January.

Dr Siddiqui had cited “unfulfilled promises” on part of PTI as the reason behind his resignation.