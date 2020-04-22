KP coronavirus testing capacity reached 1,200 per day: Jhagra

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra here on Wednesday said the testing capacity of coronavirus of Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) has increased to 1,200 per day, with a major share of public sector diagnostic laboratories.

In a statement here, the minister said coronavirus testing facilities have been started in different government-certified laboratories, including Khyber Medical University (KMU) Hayatabad, Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad and Saidu Group Teaching Hospital Swat.

He said around one month ago, KP’s coronavirus testing capacity was zero and now it has increased to 1,200 per day.

He said efforts were underway to extend this service to Mardan, DI Khan, Bannu, Lady Reading Hospital and Khyber Teaching hospital Peshawar.

The Minister said KP was the only province, which gave regular breakup of the conducted tests for the convenience of masses.

On April 21, he said 833 tests were conducted including 631 at Khyber Medical University Hayatabad, 58 at other public sector laboratories, 77 by NIH Islamabad for KP and 67 by private labs.

He said a total of 10,837 tests were conducted so far with an average of 701 over the last five days.

The minister said coronavirus was a pandemic and support of masses was imperative to become safe from this invisible killer.