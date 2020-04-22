In memoriam: Nine years after his demise, Moin Akhtar lives on

LAHORE: It has been nine years since renowned comedian and multifaceted actor Moin Akhtar passed away but his legacy is proof that he may be gone but never forgotten.

Akhtar — who was born on December 24, 1950, in Karachi — started his acting career as a stage actor in a local theatre at the age of 16. He rose to the national spotlight and received critical acclaim for his performance in the PTV classic Rozi. The adaptation of Hollywood flick Tootsie earned him a massive fan following at home as well as across the border.

Together with the television maestro Anwar Maqsood, he went on to produce a number of critically and commercially successful hits including Studio 2½, Studio Poney Teen, Half Plate and Loose Talk.

Apart from a worthy body of television work, Akhtar also acted in a few films, including Tum Sa Nahin Dekha and Mr Tabedar. His theatre performances alongside famous comedian Umar Sharif in stage dramas like Buddha Ghar Pe Hai also found commercial success.

In recognition of his work, the government had bestowed on Akhtar the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, the third-highest civilian award, and Pride of Performance award.

Akhtar died on April 22, 2011, at the age of 61. He was survived by his wife, two daughters and three sons.