Hoarders of specific commodities to be arrested without warrants

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) on Information Ajmal Wazir on Wednesday stated that government has finalised a list of 30 items of essential use and decided to arrested hoarders of these commodities without warrants.

In a statement issued by the Information Department, he said the provincial government has promulgated an ordinance for the smooth supply of daily commodities besides discouraging hoarding across the province.

He said the government was well aware of the problems being faced by the general public during the current scenario as people were by threats of the spread of COVID-19 and the government will not leave its people on the mercy of hoarders.

The government has categorically decided to discourage hoarding and elements involved in this practice would be arrested without any warrants and sent behind bars for at least three years,” the advisor said.

Ajmal Wazir informed that the ordinance empowered deputy commissioners to conducted surprise raids at go-downs and take action against hoarders. He said 10% of the recovered hoarded commodities would be awarded to the informer and his or her name would be kept secret.

Talking about COVID-19, the advisor updated that with seven persons who lost their lives during last 24 hours, the total number of deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood at 74 whereas, the total number of infected persons were 1276 including 39 cases confirmed during the last 24 hours.

“I appeal everyone to please stay at home and avoid unnecessary movement since cases are being reported on a daily basis showing a constant rise,” Wazir appealed during the press briefing.

Talking about ongoing efforts against COVID-19 in KP, the adviser said around 520 Pakistanis travelled from Afghanistan to Pakistan and later shifted to quarantines established at Landi Kotal Degree College and Shah Kas.

He also informed that quarantines were equipped with all necessary facilities adding those tested negative would be sent homes.

Clarifying a statement issued by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on three patients who came from KP and tested positive in Sindh, Ajmal Wazir said it was not a time for point scoring and those three persons could have contacted the virus on their way to Sindh.