Efforts being made to repatriate stranded nationals: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said vigorous efforts are being made for early repatriation of Pakistani nationals stranded across the globe, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a statement, the foreign minister said that the government is enhancing its capacity for testing and quarantining overseas Pakistanis upon their arrival.

“Earlier, we were bringing back 2,000 stranded nationals every week. Now we will be able to transport over 6,000 citizens and provide them testing and quarantine facilities,” he said.

Qureshi said the government was cognisant of the problems being faced by stranded Pakistanis, adding that concerned departments were making every possible effort to ensure their early repatriation.

The foreign minister was of the view that Pakistan could not afford a prolonged lockdown due to its fragile economic condition.