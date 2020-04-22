Doctors conducting PM’s COVID-19 test not given Form 45

A bit of tension played out at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat as the medical team from the National Institute of Health (NIH) that had arrived for carry out the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 test weren’t given the Form 45 of the process.

“Well, what usually happens is that we do our thing and then note it down on these,” said Dr Sidrah Bhatti, team lead. “But here, the PM’s military attache said that they were out of the forms.”

“We said we’ll wait, but after a while, they said the forms won’t be coming for a while now, and that we could just tell them and they will note it down on the forms and that we could trust them,” she said.

“I said we couldn’t possibly do that as per protocol, not an issue of distrust,” she said.

“So after a while, I got a call from my father in Gujranwala,” she said. “He said do as these people are telling you! I asked him how he even knew where I was and how he knew about the situation and why he was asking me to do this, but he said just do as I say and hung up!”