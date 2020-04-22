Can’t restrict mosque congregations in free country, missing persons told at detention centre mosques

In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision not to clamp down on religious congregations as it would be impossible to do in a free society, the nation’s missing persons were told that the mosque’s at their respective detention centres would also be open for business.

“I know you all are concerned that you might not be allowed to go and pray at the mosques,” said a head guard at one of the detention facilities. “Whether it is because you want a connection with the Almighty or because you want any excuse to get out of your 6-by-6 cells.”

“Do not worry,” he said. “Pakistan is a free country and we cannot impose such restrictions in free democracies.”

“Such steps can be thought of in controlled states like China or perhaps some of the middle-eastern states. But not here,” he said. “Our freedoms might make it inconvenient for the State to get things done, but hey, that’s a price we’re willing to pay.”

The news was well received by the missing persons.

“Well, that’s a relief,” said Muzaffar Lasi, a former chemistry lecturer, whose habeas corpus case has entered its sixth year. “I guess I still have hope in the country.

“What do you say Shariq,” he asked the person in his neighbouring cell. “Shariq? Shariq……are you there?”