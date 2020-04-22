Branch of Metro Store closed after four staffers test positive for COVID-9

KARACHI: Metro Super Store at Gulshan-e-Iqbal was shut voluntarily after four of its staff members were tested positive for novel coronavirus.

According to sources in Metro administration, one of the staff members showed symptoms of COVID-19 and was later tested positive. Three more staff members showed symptoms.

Following the incident, all the relevant staff members were also engaged for tests, and Metro voluntarily shut down the store as a precaution.

The relevant government authorities have also conducted an inspection of the store and also examined the SOPs followed by the store.