 ‘Smart lockdowns’ to be enforced in virus hotspots, says govt

–Three people who tested negative for COVID-19 in KP test positive in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to keep the economy afloat while implementing measures against the coronavirus outbreak, the government has decided to enforce “smart lockdowns” in virus hotspots across the country.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Tuesday as he briefed the media about the measures taken so far against the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the federal government has consulted all chief ministers on this matter and a consensus has been evolved on “pilot tests” in one or two districts of each province.

While talking about the economy, the minister said that the government wants to ease restrictions in the coming days. He also said that the government wants to bring in a strong healthcare system to facilitate the masses.

Umar said that the coronavirus situation in Pakistan is relatively better than other countries, including India where a weird narrative is being propagated. He also condemned India’s treatment of Muslims in the garb on anti-coronavirus measures.

Earlier, during the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that three members of Tableeghi Jamaat had returned from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to their home district, Tando Mohammad Khan, and they possessed recovery certificates but when they were tested, the results came out positive.

“This is a serious issue and must be addressed accordingly,” he said.

The federal minister assured the Sindh CM that he would take up this issue to the highest forum and also appraise Prime Minister Imran Khan.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also assured his counterpart that there would be no such mistake in the future and an inquiry would be conducted to find out how they were given health certificates.

The meeting agreed to link NCOC Islamabad with National Digital Online Integration System from where it would be connected to the provincial bodies headed by the chief ministers.

The system would have a dashboard where relevant notifications, data of quarantine facilities, number of patients, number of suspected cases, samples taken for tests, admission in isolation centres, home isolation and hospitalization data, lab facilities and their performance data would be upgraded on a regular basis.

The national database would be linked to provinces, then to divisional level and district level and all would have access to the data.

Sindh CM Murad said that the chief secretary and health department would also have the access to the data. He also shared the status of the coronavirus situation in Sindh and discussed measures he has taken so far in the province.

Meanwhile, an official of the Sindh Health Department said that the three patients were issued health certificates by Bacha Khan Medical Complex after the completion of their quarantine period. “Three people whose names start with Z, J and M have tested positive. The diagnostic and research laboratory of Liaquat University of Medical Health and Sciences in Jamshoro, had conducted the recent tests and found them positive,” the official added.

The official earlier said that around eight of 10 members of the Tableeghi Jamaat from Kasur in Punjab had also tested positive after getting clearance certificates, and were shifted to quarantine centre in Sukkur.

The provincial health department had decided to reconduct tests for all individuals entering Sindh from other provinces, citing past experience with pilgrims who entered the country through the Taftan border.