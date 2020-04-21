Sindh governor meets prominent businessmen, industrialists

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan wants to have a balance between ensuing human health and promoting economic activities in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading in the country rapidly.

This he said while talking with a 25-member delegation of prominent businessmen and industrialists here on Tuesday at the Governor House. The delegation was led by veteran industrialist S.M.Muneer, while Zubair Tufail, Khalid Tawab, Mazhar Nasir, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Abdul Sami Khan, Abdul Haseeb Khan, Zubair Baweja, Hanif Gohar, Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Noor Ahmed Khan, Farhan Hanif, Umer Rehan, Ikram Rajput, and Malik Khuda Bux were also present on the occasion.

The meeting deliberated upon the situation of Coronavirus, the effect of lockdown on industrial units and businesses, SOPs for opening factories, the problems confronted by employees and other related issues. Governor Sindh further said that the Prime Minister has announced various incentives for common men of Pakistan who were facing immense difficulties due to lockdown.

“The Rs8 billion package announced by prime minister is aimed at providing relief to them,” he added.

He said that war against coronavirus was the war of every Pakistani and as such we have to be united against this pandemic, which was the only way to defeat COVID-19.

He said that daily wagers and labourers employed in factories were the most affected segments of society due to COVID-19 and lockdown. “The difficulties being faced by industrialists and businessmen were in the knowledge of Government and every possible step would be taken to resolve their genuine grievances,” he added.

Citing the example of the opening of export-based industrial units, the Sindh governor said that the issue of refund of such industries is being taken on a priority basis and the payment of refund has been started.

“State Bank is also offering soft loans on minimum interest to facilitate industries,” he informed.

The delegation members said that they were with the government but their genuine problems must be resolved at the earliest.

“The same would not only ensure enhanced productivity but would generate employment also,” they added.