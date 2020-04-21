President Alvi reviews anti-coronavirus measures in Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD: President Arif Alvi visited Muzaffarabad on Tuesday to review the coronavirus situation in the region, Radio Pakistan reported.

During his visit, President Alvi, who was accompanied by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, handed over personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for doctors and health workers to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) government, a statement issued by his office said.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider briefed the president about the outbreak in the mountainous region.

آزاد جموں کشمیر کے صدر سردار مسعود خان اور وزیراعظم راجہ فاروق حیدر نے کورونا سے متعلق اقدامات کے حوالے سے صدر مملکت کو آگاہ کیا چئیرمین این ڈی ایم اے لیفٹیننٹ جنرل محمدافضل بھی صدر مملکت کے ہمراہ ہیں /end — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 21, 2020

The visit comes as the valley is being subjected to continuous ceasefire violations by the Indian troops. Yesterday, the president discussed the situation at the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between India and Pakistan stretched across Kashmir, with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the participants of the meeting condemned unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC in addition to denouncing the usurping of rights of Kashmiris in the garb of anti-coronavirus measures in occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan’s coronavirus toll currently stands at 9,246. According to the national database, of the total, 4,195 cases were in Punjab, 2,764 in Sindh, 465 in Balochistan, 1,276 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 185 in Islamabad, 281 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 50 cases were reported in AJ&K.

2,060 patients have completely recovered while some 192 deaths have been reported so far.